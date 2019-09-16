taraftar değil haberciyiz
Turkey’s delivery of Russian S-400 system completed

A statement by Defense Ministry announced that the final parts of the second battery of Russian missile defense system arrived at Murted Airbase on Sunday.

AA | 16.09.2019 - 08:51..
The final parts of the second battery of Russian S-400 missile defense system have arrived in capital Ankara, Turkish Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

TRAINING PROCESS WILL BEGIN

Noting that the delivery process for the second S-400 battery started on Aug. 27, the ministry said the transfer was completed at Murted Airbase on Sunday.

Turkey’s delivery of Russian S-400 system completed

The delivery of the first battery equipment was made on July 12-25, it added.

Turkey’s delivery of Russian S-400 system completed

Currently, the installation of the system is underway and Turkish military personnel are being trained on the use of the system. The system is projected to get operational in April 2020.

Turkey’s delivery of Russian S-400 system completed

