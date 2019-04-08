taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.6867
Euro
6.39495
Altın
1297.135
Borsa
96869.8
Gram Altın
237.49

Turkey's e-communication saw $1.8B investments in 2018

Last year, mobile subscriber penetration rate reaches 99% in Turkey, transport minister says.

AA | 08.04.2019 - 13:00..
  1. Haberler
  2. Economy
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Turkey's enterprises' investments totaled 9.4 billion Turkish liras ($1.78 billion) in the electronic communication sector last year, the country’s transport and infrastructure minister said.

0RISE IN E-COMMUNICATION

The sector's net sales reached 58 billion Turkish liras ($11 billion) in 2018, up by 15.4% compared with the previous year, Cahit Turhan told Anadolu Agency. GSM companies' incomes were 45 billion Turkish liras ($8.5 billion) in 2018, increasing 14.1% versus 2018, he added. "As of the end of last year, the number of mobile subscribers reached 80.1 million in Turkey," Turhan noted. The mobile subscriber penetration rate also reached 99%, he added.

Turkey's e-communication saw $1.8B investments in 2018

Monthly talk time averaged 444 minutes per subscriber in Turkey, which is ranked as the first in the EU with this figure. "The number of our broadband subscribers rose 8.2% to reach 74.5 million as of the end of 2018," the minister said.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Hekimbaşı Salih Efendi Yalısı'nın son hali

Hekimbaşı Salih Efendi Yalısı'nın son hali

7
Erdoğan'dan Rusya ziyareti öncesi açıklamalar

Erdoğan'dan Rusya ziyareti öncesi açıklamalar

953
Mustafa Tuna'nın izleri Ankara Belediyesi'nden siliniyor

Mustafa Tuna'nın izleri Ankara Belediyesi'nden siliniyor

177
Acun Ilıcalı Miami'de görüntülendi

Acun Ilıcalı Miami'de görüntülendi

76
Honda Türkiye'den çıkıyor

Honda Türkiye'den çıkıyor

138
İstanbul Havalimanı'na taksi ücretleri

İstanbul Havalimanı'na taksi ücretleri

98
ABD'nin güvenli bölge planında YPG'ye yer yok

ABD'nin güvenli bölge planında YPG'ye yer yok

81
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir