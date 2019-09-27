Turkey’s economic confidence stands at 86 percent

Turkey's economic confidence index stood at 86 in September on a monthly basis, an official data revealed on Friday.

1.3 PERCENT DECREASE

The figure post 1.3% decrease from 87.1 in August, the Turkish Statistical Authority (TurkStat) said.

The institute cited loses in consumer and real sector confidence indices for the decrease in economic confidence. "Consumer and real sector confidence indices decreased to 55.8 and 99.7 respectively in September," TurkStat noted. It added that services, retail trade and construction confidence indices rose to 89.3, 97.6 and 60.1 respectively in the month.

A value above 100 shows an optimistic outlook for the general economic situation, while a value below 100, a pessimistic outlook.

In 2018, the index saw its highest value in January at 105.2 points, as the lowest figure was recorded at 75.2 points in November.