Turkey's economic turnover surges in February

Turnover is an important short-term indicator used to assess the country's economic situation, according to TurkStat.

Turkey's economic turnover surges in February

The total turnover of Turkey's economy jumped 22.2 percent year-on-year in February, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) announced Monday.

The total turnover index for the industry rose 17.1 percent, construction 8.3%, trade 28.2 percent and services 19.8 percent on annual basis in February 2020, according to TurkStat data.

THE TOTAL TURNOVER ROSE 1.6 PERCENT ON MONTHLY BASIS

The total turnover index in construction enjoyed the highest rise, up 9.2 percent, in February. TurkStat said the turnover indices in the services and industry increased 1.2 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively.

The index value in trade saw a 1.8 percent rise on monthly basis in February.

The data also showed that Turkey's seasonally and calendar adjusted total turnover index -- monthly change -- improved 2.9 percent.

Israel’s coronavirus deaths at 110
Israel’s Health Ministry said that at least 1,689 have recovered so far.
Germany discusses to ease coronavirus restrictions
The discussion takes place as the number of new infections and deaths declines in Germany, which has weathered the pandemic better than European neighbors Italy, Spain, and France.
Africa confirms 14,000 coronavirus cases
Hardest-hit country is South Africa with 2,028 cases and 25 deaths, says Africa Centers for Disease Prevention and Control.
South Korea to ship testing kits to US
South Korean companies have previously shipped test kits to US cities including Los Angeles but this would mark the first bulk order from the US federal government.
