Turkey's economic turnover surges in February

The total turnover of Turkey's economy jumped 22.2 percent year-on-year in February, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) announced Monday.

The total turnover index for the industry rose 17.1 percent, construction 8.3%, trade 28.2 percent and services 19.8 percent on annual basis in February 2020, according to TurkStat data.

THE TOTAL TURNOVER ROSE 1.6 PERCENT ON MONTHLY BASIS

The total turnover index in construction enjoyed the highest rise, up 9.2 percent, in February. TurkStat said the turnover indices in the services and industry increased 1.2 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively.

The index value in trade saw a 1.8 percent rise on monthly basis in February.

The data also showed that Turkey's seasonally and calendar adjusted total turnover index -- monthly change -- improved 2.9 percent.