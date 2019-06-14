Turkey’s Efes rout Fenerbahce to lead finals series

İstanbul-based basketball team Anadolu Efes beat city rivals Fenerbahçe Beko 74-57 in an away game Thursday to lead the Turkish basketball league finals series 2-1.

FOUR WINS

The visiting side secured an important victory with guards Rodrigue Beaubois and Shane Larkin on fire at Ülker Sports Arena. The duo scored 19 points each against Fenerbahçe Beko.

Anadolu Efes' French forward Adrien Moerman produced 16 points while teammate Vasilije Micic tallied 15 points in Thursday's derby.

Fenerbahçe Beko's top scorer was Serbian forward Nikola Kalinic, who produced 17 points. The home team's Turkish point guard Ali Muhammed tallied 13 points.

Fenerbahçe's Italian star Nicolo Melli scored 11 points, but the team was unable to avoid the loss. The first team to rack up four wins will clinch the Turkish basketball league champion title.