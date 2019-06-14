taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.8951
Euro
6.6549
Altın
1356.16
Borsa
91181.13
Gram Altın
255.974

Turkey’s Efes rout Fenerbahce to lead finals series

The fourth game of the series will be held at Ülker Sports Arena on Saturday.

AA | 14.06.2019 - 10:22..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

İstanbul-based basketball team Anadolu Efes beat city rivals Fenerbahçe Beko 74-57 in an away game Thursday to lead the Turkish basketball league finals series 2-1.

FOUR WINS

The visiting side secured an important victory with guards Rodrigue Beaubois and Shane Larkin on fire at Ülker Sports Arena. The duo scored 19 points each against Fenerbahçe Beko.

Turkey’s Efes rout Fenerbahce to lead finals series

Anadolu Efes' French forward Adrien Moerman produced 16 points while teammate Vasilije Micic tallied 15 points in Thursday's derby.

Turkey’s Efes rout Fenerbahce to lead finals series

Fenerbahçe Beko's top scorer was Serbian forward Nikola Kalinic, who produced 17 points. The home team's Turkish point guard Ali Muhammed tallied 13 points.

Turkey’s Efes rout Fenerbahce to lead finals series

Fenerbahçe's Italian star Nicolo Melli scored 11 points, but the team was unable to avoid the loss. The first team to rack up four wins will clinch the Turkish basketball league champion title.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
ABD tanker saldırısının olduğu yere destoyer gönderiyor

ABD tanker saldırısının olduğu yere destoyer gönderiyor

157
Rusya'dan polislerin Türkiye'de tatil yapmasına onay

Rusya'dan polislerin Türkiye'de tatil yapmasına onay

37
Canlı yayında 'bunak' tartışması

Canlı yayında 'bunak' tartışması

81
Rumlar'dan Türk sondaj gemisi mürettebatına tutuklama kararı

Rumlar'dan Türk sondaj gemisi mürettebatına tutuklama kararı

58
Yeni askerlik sisteminde 12 celp dönemi olacak

Yeni askerlik sisteminde 12 celp dönemi olacak

43
Ağıla düşen yıldırım hayvanları telef etti

Ağıla düşen yıldırım hayvanları telef etti

12
Mustafa Denizli, Traktör Sazi'ye imza attı

Mustafa Denizli, Traktör Sazi'ye imza attı

27
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir