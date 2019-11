Turkey's former Chief of General Staff Gen. Yaşar Büyükanıt died on Thursday at the age of 79.

HIS WIFE HAS PASSED AWAY TWO DAYS AGO

According to information obtained by Anadolu Agency's correspondent, Büyükanıt, who had been receiving medical treatment for some time, died early in the morning in Istanbul.

Filiz Büyükanıt, his wife also passed away at the age of 79, four days ago. Yaşar Büyükanıt could not attend his wife's funeral due to his illness.