Turkey's first indigenous cars' design registered by EUIPO

TOGG's design registration applications in Asia and America are expected to be completed this year.

Turkey's first indigenous cars' design registered by EUIPO

Turkey’s Automobile Joint Venture Group (TOGG) announced on Monday that the EU Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) accepted its design registration application.

The company completed another important step in the design process, it said in a statement.

IT WILL BE VALID FOR 5 YEARS

The registration rights are to be valid for the next five years, during which the designs of TOGG vehicles will be prevented from being completely or partially copied by other firms.

TOGG will produce five different models -- SUV, sedan, c-hatchback, b-SUV and b-MPV -- until 2030 and own their intellectual and industrial property rights.

The factory's cost is expected to reach 22 billion Turkish liras ($3.7 billion). It will employ 4,323 staff, including 300 qualified personnel.

TOGG's electric vehicle platform, designed by TOGG engineers completely for all five models, will be original and patented.

The platform will provide maximum efficiency, comfort, durability and safety. The cars, indigenous to Turkey, will also be supported by the government with tax discounts and incentives.

