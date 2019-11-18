taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.735
Euro
6.3457
Altın
1458.4
Borsa
106837.2
Gram Altın
268.826
Bitcoin
48696.32

Turkey’s FM discusses drilling activities

Turkey has consistently contested the Greek Cypriot administration’s unilateral drilling in the Eastern Mediterranean, asserting that the TRNC also has rights to the resources in the area.

AA | 18.11.2019 - 13:44..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

We will not have negotiations on Cyprus issue "just for the sake of it," Turkish foreign minister said on Monday.

"WE TOOK THE NECESSARY MEASURES"

"On Cyprus, which is a national cause to us, we will not have negotiations just for the sake of it," Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu told the members of Turkish parliament's planning and budget committee.

Turkey’s FM discusses drilling activities

Çavuşoğlu said Turkey had legitimate rights and benefits in the western and northern maritime zones of Cyprus. "Our country has taken the necessary measures to protect them, and it will," said Çavuşoğlu "We will continue to protect both our rights and continental shelf and the rights of Turkish Cypriots for which we are guarantor," he added.

Turkey, as a guarantor nation for the Turkish Republic of North Cyprus (TRNC), is currently carrying out hydrocarbon exploration activities in the Eastern Mediterranean with two drilling vessels, Fatih and Yavuz, along with Oruc Reis and Barbaros Hayrettin Pasa seismic vessels in the same region.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
A Milli Takımımızın EURO 2020 muhtemel rakipleri

A Milli Takımımızın EURO 2020 muhtemel rakipleri

142
Bakan Varank ilk yerli balonla uçtu

Bakan Varank ilk yerli balonla uçtu

164
EYT'liler düzenleme konusunda ısrarcı

EYT'liler düzenleme konusunda ısrarcı

621
A Milli Takımımız son maçını kazandı

A Milli Takımımız son maçını kazandı

97
Kılıçdaroğlu, başörtülü kıza saldırıyı kınadı

Kılıçdaroğlu, başörtülü kıza saldırıyı kınadı

281
Pendik'te 3 kişiyi öldüren şahıs tutuklandı

Pendik'te 3 kişiyi öldüren şahıs tutuklandı

53
Restoranda evlilik teklifi yapan adama destek yağdı

Restoranda evlilik teklifi yapan adama destek yağdı

23
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir