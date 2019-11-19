Turkey’s foreign minister to attend the NATO meeting

Two-day foreign ministers meeting in Brussels, to address latest international security issues.

MINISTERS WILL CHANGE VIEWS

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu will attend a NATO foreign ministers meeting in Brussels on Nov. 20, the ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

"At the meeting, Foreign Ministers will focus on the final preparations of the upcoming NATO Leaders’ Meeting to be held in London on Dec. 3-4, 2019. They are also expected to exchange views on the latest situation regarding the international security and strategic environment," the ministry said in the statement.

Cavusoglu will also have bilateral meetings with his counterparts on the sidelines of the meeting, it added.