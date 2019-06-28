taraftar değil haberciyiz
Turkey's foreign trade gap narrows in May

According to the trade report, Turkish exports surge 12.1 percent to nearly $16B while imports decline 19.3 percent to $17.8B last month.

Turkey's foreign trade deficit decreased significantly in May, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) on Friday.

THE FOREIGN TRADE DEFICIT

The figure fell 76.5 percent year-on-year to hit $1.84 billion last month, TurkStat said in a statement. Turkey's exports went up 12.1 percent on a yearly basis to nearly $16 billion in May, while imports saw an annual decline of 19.3 percent to hit $17.8 billion.

The exports-to-imports coverage ratio rose to 89.7 percent last month, up from 64.6 percent in May 2018.

