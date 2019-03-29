taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.64985
Euro
6.3584
Altın
1298.705
Borsa
93364.93
Gram Altın
235.707

Turkey’s foreign visitors increase by 7.4 pct

The number of foreigners visiting Turkey increases 7.4-pct year-on-year in first 2 months of 2019, official figures show.

AA | 29.03.2019 - 15:50..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Turkey hosted more than 3.2 million foreigners during the first two months of this year, the Culture and Tourism Ministry announced Friday. The number of foreigners visiting Turkey rose 7.4 percent year-on-year in the period, official figures showed.

AIR TRAVEL IS THE MOST POPULAR WAY

Istanbul, Turkey's largest city by population and a top tourist destination, attracted nearly 59 percent of all visitors -- 984,689 -- in the January-February period of the year.

The northwestern province of Edirne, which borders both Bulgaria and Greece, welcomed the second-highest number of foreigners -- over 203,498 -- in the same period. It was followed by Turkey's Mediterranean resort city of Antalya with over 135,000 foreign visitors.

Turkey’s foreign visitors increase by 7.4 pct

Bulgarians made up almost 8.55 percent of foreign visitors, followed by German citizens at 7.34 percent and Georgians at 7.25 percent.

Official data also showed air travel was the most popular way for foreign visitors to reach Turkey, with 2.3 million foreign travelers flying in, while over 850,000 used roads. Last year, some 39.5 million foreigners entered the country, up from 32.4 million in 2017.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
AK Partili genci aşağılayan İP'li kendini savundu

AK Partili genci aşağılayan İP'li kendini savundu

777
Başörtülülerden rahatsız olan sahtekar şifacı

Başörtülülerden rahatsız olan sahtekar şifacı

284
AK Parti afişleri dağıtan genci aşağılayan İP'li kadın

AK Parti afişleri dağıtan genci aşağılayan İP'li kadın

734
Buket Aydın uydurulan günü haber olarak sundu

Buket Aydın uydurulan günü haber olarak sundu

56
Bayburtlu Yusuf'un asil duruşu takdir topladı

Bayburtlu Yusuf'un asil duruşu takdir topladı

396
Yurt genelinde hava durumu

Yurt genelinde hava durumu

62
Kırklareli’nde 11 yaşındaki kız ölü bulundu

Kırklareli’nde 11 yaşındaki kız ölü bulundu

91
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir