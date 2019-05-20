Turkey’s Galatasaray becomes champion in Super League

Galatasaray became the champion in Turkish Super League after beating Medipol Basaksehir 2-1 on Sunday in Istanbul.

The Istanbul heavyweight's victory came a week before the end of this season of Turkey's Spor Toto Super Lig.

GALATASARAY WON THE TITLE FOR THE 22ND TIME

At the 33rd match day in the league, Basaksehir's Riad Bajic scored the opening goal at 17th minute of the match in Galatasary's Turk Telekom Stadium. The first half ended 1-0.

Galatasaray dominated the second half as two goals scored by Sofiane Feghouli at 47th minute and Henry Onyekuru at 64th minute of the match. The team increased its points total to 69 after the victory while Medipol Başakşehir stayed at the second place with 66 points.

Turkey's 'Spor Toto Super Lig season will end next week with last match day in the league. The Lions clinched the title for the 22nd time in the 61st season of the Turkish Super League.

With Turkey's league result, Galatasaray also secured a direct participation in the UEFA Champions League.