Turkey's inflation rate falls to 19,50 percent in April

Turkey saw a 19,50 percent year-on-year rise in consumer prices last month, the country's statistical authority announced Friday.

THE RATE OF INFLATION

The annual inflation rate in April was down from 19,71 percent the previous month, according to TurkStat. The April figure was also below market expectations.

A group of 16 economists polled by Anadolu Agency forecast consumer prices in Turkey would rise 20,25 percent compared to the same month last year. The highest price increase last month was seen in food and non-alcoholic beverages, up 31,86 percent on a yearly basis.