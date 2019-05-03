taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.9758
Euro
6.6687
Altın
1270.98
Borsa
93803.08
Gram Altın
244.114

Turkey's inflation rate falls to 19,50 percent in April

Annual inflation in April down from 19,71 percent the previous month, according to official data.

AA | 03.05.2019 - 14:44..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Turkey saw a 19,50 percent year-on-year rise in consumer prices last month, the country's statistical authority announced Friday.

THE RATE OF INFLATION

The annual inflation rate in April was down from 19,71 percent the previous month, according to TurkStat. The April figure was also below market expectations.

Turkey's inflation rate falls to 19,50 percent in April

A group of 16 economists polled by Anadolu Agency forecast consumer prices in Turkey would rise 20,25 percent compared to the same month last year. The highest price increase last month was seen in food and non-alcoholic beverages, up 31,86 percent on a yearly basis.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Nisan ayı enflasyon rakamı açıklandı

Nisan ayı enflasyon rakamı açıklandı

232
Diyarbakır'da HDP'liler ortalığı karıştırdı

Diyarbakır'da HDP'liler ortalığı karıştırdı

250
Şenol Güneş imaj değiştirdi

Şenol Güneş imaj değiştirdi

87
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'ın döviz yorumu

Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'ın döviz yorumu

437
Amerikan ordusunda tecavüze uğrayanların sayısı artıyor

Amerikan ordusunda tecavüze uğrayanların sayısı artıyor

96
Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu'ndan AK Parti'ye cevap

Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu'ndan AK Parti'ye cevap

122
FETÖ'cü Enes Kanter'e ABD'lilerden tepki

FETÖ'cü Enes Kanter'e ABD'lilerden tepki

38
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir