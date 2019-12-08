taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.7866
Euro
6.4017
Altın
1460.81
Borsa
108869.14
Gram Altın
271.801
Bitcoin
43034.66

Turkey’s Libya agreement sent to EU

Turkey and Libya’ Tripoli-based Government of National Accord have signed a bilateral memorandum which determines their maritime boundaries on November 27.

AA | 08.12.2019 - 10:22..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Turkey’s maritime boundary delimitation agreement with Libya was sent to the United Nations, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Saturday.

"TURKEY WILL USE ITS RIGHTS IN EASTERN MEDITERRANEAN"

Speaking at the ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party's consultation meeting of provincial heads at Halic Congress Center in Istanbul, Erdoğan said Turkey will use its rights under international law and international maritime law till the end on Eastern Mediterranean.

Turkey’s Libya agreement sent to EU

Turkey called on the regional countries to work in a collective manner regarding the distribution of hydrocarbon reserves, which have an estimated value of hundreds of billions of dollars and turn the natural sources into an opportunity to boost bilateral ties and neighboring relations.

However, Ankara’s calls have fallen on deaf ears so far and some countries attempted to isolate Turkey from the energy equation. Turkey maintains drilling activities in the Mediterranean region.

YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan: Siz dürüstseniz bu ülke batmış

Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan: Siz dürüstseniz bu ülke batmış

379
Davutoğlu: Herkesin mal varlığı araştırılsın

Davutoğlu: Herkesin mal varlığı araştırılsın

648
Onlarca sokak köpeğini kamyona doldurdular

Onlarca sokak köpeğini kamyona doldurdular

63
Taksisine binen genç kadına tecavüz etti

Taksisine binen genç kadına tecavüz etti

52
Zehirli balon balıklarını tezgahında sergiledi

Zehirli balon balıklarını tezgahında sergiledi

14
Anthony Joshua, Andy Ruiz'den rövanşı aldı

Anthony Joshua, Andy Ruiz'den rövanşı aldı

16
Kamuda maliyetler 'enerji tasarrufuyla' karşılanacak

Kamuda maliyetler 'enerji tasarrufuyla' karşılanacak

37
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir