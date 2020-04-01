Earlier on Wednesday, the aircraft departed from the capital Ankara for Spain and Italy.

Turkey's Ambassador in Madrid Cihad Erginay speaks to reporters upon the arrival of the aircraft on Wednesday.

Turkey’s medical aid plane lands in Spain WATCH

"Upon the instructions of President Erdoğan, health supplies consisting of masks, overalls and anti-bacterial fluids, produced domestically in the Defence Ministry’s factories and sewing facilities with local resources, will be sent by TAF aircraft to Italy and Spain to combat coronavirus," Turkish Defense Ministry had said on Twitter.