Turkey's ruling party to dismiss member over violence

Turkey's ruling party said on Monday that its member arrested for attacking main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu will be dismissed.

ATTACKERS WERE ARRESTED

Osman Sarıgün and five other people allegedly attacked Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu on Sunday when he was attending a Turkish soldier's funeral.

After the attack, Kılıçdaroğlu was taken to a nearby house until an armored vehicle was sent to pick him up under the protection of the security forces.

Turkish opposition leader gets attacked WATCH

Ömer Çelik, spokesman of the Justice and Development (AK) Party, said in a tweet: "The AK Party is against all forms of violence. Our principles strongly reject violence. There is no room for violence in democratic politics.”

Sarıgün was arrested earlier on Monday in Sivrihisar district of Ankara, prosecutors office said.

Five other suspects are at the Çubuk District Gendarmerie Command in Ankara for interrogation, it added.