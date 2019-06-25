taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.7847
Euro
6.5864
Altın
1428.42
Borsa
95356.64
Gram Altın
266.066

Turkey's S-400 order to arrive in July

President Erdoğan said that Turkey will not take a step back from its order of the Russian S-400 air defense system.

AA | 25.06.2019 - 13:55..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Turkey will start receiving its order of Russian S-400 air defense systems in July, according to the Turkish president.

"IT DIRECTLY RELATED TO OUR SOVEREIGNTY RIGHTS"

"We will hopefully start receiving the S-400 air defense systems which we ordered next month," Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told his ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party's parliamentary group.

Erdoğan also said the S-400 issue is directly related to Turkey's sovereignty rights. "We will not take a step back from this," he added.

Turkey's S-400 order to arrive in July

Tensions between the US and Turkey have escalated in recent months over the S-400 purchase, which Washington said will jeopardize Turkey's role in the F-35 fighter jet program and could trigger sanctions.

Styles
Format

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Yeşim Salkım'dan Gülben Ergen paylaşımı

Yeşim Salkım'dan Gülben Ergen paylaşımı

98
Memur ve emeklilerin zamlı maaşları

Memur ve emeklilerin zamlı maaşları

289
İstanbul'un kaybedilmesinde çaldılar kampanyasının etkisi

İstanbul'un kaybedilmesinde çaldılar kampanyasının etkisi

341
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'dan seçim sonuçları değerlendirmesi

Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'dan seçim sonuçları değerlendirmesi

587
Kuru çaya yüzde 15 zam

Kuru çaya yüzde 15 zam

488
Erdoğan, kabine revizyonu hakkında konuştu

Erdoğan, kabine revizyonu hakkında konuştu

414
Litre fiyatı 120 euro olan lavanta yağı kıymete bindi

Litre fiyatı 120 euro olan lavanta yağı kıymete bindi

40
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir