Turkey's S-400 order to arrive in July

Turkey will start receiving its order of Russian S-400 air defense systems in July, according to the Turkish president.

"IT DIRECTLY RELATED TO OUR SOVEREIGNTY RIGHTS"

"We will hopefully start receiving the S-400 air defense systems which we ordered next month," Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told his ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party's parliamentary group.

Erdoğan also said the S-400 issue is directly related to Turkey's sovereignty rights. "We will not take a step back from this," he added.

Tensions between the US and Turkey have escalated in recent months over the S-400 purchase, which Washington said will jeopardize Turkey's role in the F-35 fighter jet program and could trigger sanctions.