Turkey’s S-400 purchase is a national decision, says NATO chief

Turkey's procurement of an advanced Russian surface-to-air missile defense system is a "national decision," NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday.

AA | 04.04.2019 - 17:51..
Stoltenberg was addressing reporters as the transatlantic alliance marks its 70th anniversary in the US capital.

"NATO PROVIDES A PLATFORM FOR ALLIES"

Turkey's decision to procure the Russian S-400 system has led to significantly strained ties with Washington, which earlier this week suspended delivery of parts and services necessary to Turkey's receipt of the F-35 stealth fighter jet.

Turkey's S-400 purchase is a national decision, says NATO chief

US officials have suggested Turkey buy the US Patriot missile system rather than the Russian S-400 system, arguing it is incompatible with NATO systems and exposes the F-35 to possible Russian subterfuge, including covert efforts to obtain critical information on the jet, which could then be relayed to Russia.

Turkey's S-400 purchase is a national decision, says NATO chief

The NATO chief said the matter is not on the meeting's agenda, but he expects it to be addressed on the sidelines of Thursday's talks.

"We see that this is an issue which has created disagreement between allies, and NATO provides a platform for allies to address issues like this," Stoltenberg said. "NATO provides support that augments the air defenses of Turkey already," he added.

