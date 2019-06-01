taraftar değil haberciyiz
Turkey's support for Venezuela mediation talks

Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy says, Turkey welcomes talks held in Oslo between Maduro government, Venezuelan opposition.

AA | 01.06.2019 - 17:20..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Turkey on Friday voiced support for mediation talks between Venezuela's Maduro government and the country’s opposition.

"WE SUPPORT THE POLITICAL SOLUTION"

“Turkey welcomes the talks held in Oslo between the Maduro Government and Venezuelan opposition with the mediation of the Norwegian Government,” Hami Aksoy, Foreign Ministry spokesman, said in a statement. "Turkey supports initiatives aiming for a political solution that can be accepted by all parties to the deadlock in Venezuela and does not believe that any method excluding dialogue and compromise will bring a lasting solution,” he added. Aksoy also stressed that Turkey is ready to support dialogue “in the framework of its principled approach and the Constitution of Venezuela.”



Venezuela has been rocked by protests since January, when President Nicolas Maduro was sworn in for a second term following a vote boycotted by the opposition. Tensions escalated days later when Juan Guaido declared himself acting president, a move supported by the US and many European and Latin American countries. Russia, Turkey, China, Iran, Bolivia and Mexico have thrown their weight behind Maduro.

