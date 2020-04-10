Turkey's unemployment rate stands at 13.8 percent in January

Turkey's unemployment rate stood at 13.8 percent in January, the country’s statistical authority said on Friday.

0.9 PERCENT POINT DECREASE

"The unemployment rate occurred as 13.8 percent with 0.9 percentage point decrease," according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat). It said the number of unemployed aged 15 and over fell to 4.3 million year-on-year.

Non-agricultural unemployment rate posted a 1.1 percentage point drop to reach 15.7 percent.

The employment rate occurred as 44 percent, with 0.5 percentage point decrease, it said.

Meanwhile, the number of employed in Turkey reached 27.2 million, raised by 109,000 people in January 2020, compared with the same period of the previous year.