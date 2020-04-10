taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.7037
Euro
7.3416
Altın
1677
Borsa
95857.86
Gram Altın
361.525
Bitcoin
46233.52

Turkey's unemployment rate stands at 13.8 percent in January

According to the country's statistical authority, the number of unemployed aged 15+ falls to 4.3M year-on-year.

AA |
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Turkey's unemployment rate stands at 13.8 percent in January

Turkey's unemployment rate stood at 13.8 percent in January, the country’s statistical authority said on Friday.

0.9 PERCENT POINT DECREASE

"The unemployment rate occurred as 13.8 percent with 0.9 percentage point decrease," according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat). It said the number of unemployed aged 15 and over fell to 4.3 million year-on-year.

Non-agricultural unemployment rate posted a 1.1 percentage point drop to reach 15.7 percent.

Turkey's unemployment rate stands at 13.8 percent in January

The employment rate occurred as 44 percent, with 0.5 percentage point decrease, it said.

Meanwhile, the number of employed in Turkey reached 27.2 million, raised by 109,000 people in January 2020, compared with the same period of the previous year.

İlginizi Çekebilir
WHO:Turkey exemplary country in fight against coronavirus
On March 11, Turkey became the last major nation to report a coronavirus case and confirmed its first death from the disease on March 17.
138,000 Turkish citizens quarantined amid outbreak
Interior minister Fahrettin Koca said that 85-90 of the public isolates themselves at home on weekdays.
Turkey's coronavirus death toll rises to 908
According to the latest data from the health ministry, the total number of registered cases surpasses 42,282 in the country as 4,056 more people test positive for the virus.
Turkish Armed Forces take measures against coronavirus
According to the new regulations, Turkish soldiers have to follow a set of precautionary measures against the deadly coronavirus.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Atatürk ve Mevlana'yı aşağılayan Stand-up'çı hakkında gözaltı kararı
Atatürk ve Mevlana'yı aşağılayan Stand-up'çı hakkında gözaltı kararı
932
Putin koronayla mücadeleyi Türklerle savaşmaya benzetti
Putin koronayla mücadeleyi Türklerle savaşmaya benzetti
320
DSÖ koronavirüs mücadelesinde Türkiye'yi örnek gösterdi
DSÖ koronavirüs mücadelesinde Türkiye'yi örnek gösterdi
186
Afrin Bülbül'e Türk bayrağı işlendi
Afrin Bülbül'e Türk bayrağı işlendi
207
Koronavirüs sigara içenleri 2 kat daha fazla etkiliyor
Koronavirüs sigara içenleri 2 kat daha fazla etkiliyor
37
Türkiye'den İngiltere'ye korona yardımı
Türkiye'den İngiltere'ye korona yardımı
414
Koray Avcı sakallarını kesti
Koray Avcı sakallarını kesti
114
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir