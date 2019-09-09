taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.709
Euro
6.2987
Altın
1507.64
Borsa
98987.48
Gram Altın
277.184

Turkish aid agencies help flood victims in Sudan

Turkish Red Crescent provide food aid to thousands of families in the country.

AA | 09.09.2019 - 08:54..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Turkish aid organizations on Sunday reached out to thousands of families affected by flash floods in the north of Sudan's capital Khartoum.

They distributed food packages and in the coming days will address housing needs of the displaced.

HELP WILL CONTINUE

Turkey's ambassador to Khartoum Irfan Neziroglu and Turkish Red Crescent Director-General Ibrahim Altan were also briefed about the situation during their visit to the affected area. "There was no loss of life in this region, but the damage of material is too much. The Red Crescent and non-governmental organizations have distributed aid and I hope help will continue to come," Neziroglu said.

Turkish aid agencies help flood victims in Sudan

The Turkish envoy said they aimed to establish a small Turkish village with the help of Turkish business people in Sudan.

Turkish aid agencies help flood victims in Sudan

Sudan is reeling from the effects of a flood caused by heavy rains in early August.

Turkish aid agencies help flood victims in Sudan

More than 70 Sudanese have been killed and dozens were injured in floods across the country.

Turkish aid agencies help flood victims in Sudan

According to the report of the UN for the Coordination of Humanitarian Aid (OCHA), 245,700 people were affected by the flood, 32,851 buildings were destroyed and 16, 284 buildings were damaged.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Erdoğan'dan ABD'ye güvenli bölge mesajı

Erdoğan'dan ABD'ye güvenli bölge mesajı

256
Luiz Gustavo ilk maçında sakatlandı

Luiz Gustavo ilk maçında sakatlandı

21
HDP binasının önünde eylem yapan aileler koruma altında

HDP binasının önünde eylem yapan aileler koruma altında

95
Boris Johnson'dan geri adım yok

Boris Johnson'dan geri adım yok

25
CHP'li belediye başkanları WhatsApp grubu kurdu

CHP'li belediye başkanları WhatsApp grubu kurdu

50
Aksaray'da alkollü şahıs ortalığı birbirine kattı

Aksaray'da alkollü şahıs ortalığı birbirine kattı

50
Fenerbahçe hazırlık maçında Bursaspor'a mağlup oldu

Fenerbahçe hazırlık maçında Bursaspor'a mağlup oldu

20
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir