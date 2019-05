Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) will provide fast-breaking meals (iftar) during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan to 1,000 people in the Gaza Strip every day, it said Tuesday.

HUMANITARIAN AID

TIKA will also distribute thousands of food packages to needy residents of the village of Hajar al-Dik in the southeastern Gaza Strip.

Established in 1992, Turkey's government-run aid agency is responsible for implementing the country's developmental cooperation policies overseas.