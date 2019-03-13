taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Turkish aide slams Netanyahu on remarks against Erdoğan

Lies and pressure will not hide your crimes, says Turkish presidential spokesman.

AA | 13.03.2019 - 13:01..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
A senior aide to the Turkish president lashed out Wednesday at remarks by Israel's prime minister targeting the Turkish leader.

HE CONDEMNED THE NATION-STATE  OF THE JEWISH PEOPLE

Presidential spokesman İbrahim Kalın said Benjamin Netanyahu attacked President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan "for exposing the Israeli leader's racist remarks towards Arabs and Muslims""The apartheid state he leads occupies Palestinian lands, kills women, children, and imprisons Palestinians in their own land," Kalın said on Twitter. "Lies and pressure will not hide your crimes," Kalın added.

Turkish aide slams Netanyahu on remarks against Erdoğan

On Tuesday, Kalın condemned Netanyahu's affirmation of Israel as the nation-state of the Jewish people. "I strongly condemn this blatant racism and discrimination. 1.6 million Arabs/Muslims live in Israel. Will the Western governments react or keep silent under pressure again?" Kalın said on Twitter.

On March 12, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel is "a nation-state not of all its citizens but only of the Jewish people".

