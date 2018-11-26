taraftar değil haberciyiz
Turkish Airlines’ 54th destination in Africa

Turkey's national flag carrier Turkish Airlines launches flights to Banjul, Gambian capital.

AA | 26.11.2018 - 15:22..
  1. Haberler
  2. English

Turkish Airlines started flights from Istanbul to Banjul, the capital and important port city of Gambia, Turkish Airlines announced on Monday.

"Banjul flights will be operated twice per week and it will be in connection with Dakar flights," Turkish Airlines said in a statement.

123 COUNTRIES WITH 305 DESTINATIONS

Turkish Airlines said with the flights to Banjul, the company increased its flight network in Africa to 54 by strengthening its presence in the continent. "Following the addition of Banjul, Turkish Airlines now reaches 123 countries with 305 destinations worldwide," it added.

Turkish Airlines, founded in 1933, has a fleet of nearly 330 aircraft. Last year, the airline carried 68.6 million passengers with a 79.1 percent seat occupancy rate.

