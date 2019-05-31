Turkish airstrikes hit PKK terror targets in N.Iraq

Turkish airstrikes on Friday hit PKK terrorist targets in northern Iraq as part of the ongoing Operation Claw, officials said.

THE SHELTERS OF TERRORISTS HAS BEEN DESTROYED

The jets pounded weapon positions, shelters, and ammunition depots used by terrorists in Zap region, the National Defense Ministry said in a tweet.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the EU has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women and children.