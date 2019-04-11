taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.71885
Euro
6.46235
Altın
1304.145
Borsa
97233.97
Gram Altın
239.913

Turkish, American business circles to meet

37th Annual Conference on US-Turkey relations to be held in Washington on April 14-16.

AA | 11.04.2019 - 17:04..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Turkish and American business circles will gather in Washington starting on Sunday.

TRADE RELATIONS WILL BE DISCUSSED

The 37th Annual Conference on US-Turkey Relations will have the theme "Back to Business: Maintaining Partnership in Difficult Times." The three-day event, organized by the Foreign Economic Relations Board of Turkey (DEIK), Turkey-US Business Council (TAIK), and American-Turkish Council (ATC), will discuss ways to reach a $75 billion bilateral trade target. In February, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Donald Trump agreed to further enhance economic relations, setting a goal of $75 billion in bilateral trade.

Turkish, American business circles to meet

"For the past two years, the focus was on politics now’s the time to get back to business," Mehmet Ali Yalçındağ, TAIK's chair, said in a statement. He underlined that this year's event aims to create a business and commerce platform rather than focus on the defense industry.

Turkish, American business circles to meet

Expected to attend the meeting are Turkey’s Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak, Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan, National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and Energy, and Natural Resources Deputy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar.

From the US side will be Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, National Security Advisor John Bolton, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Joseph F. Dunford and Deputy Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette. Senior Advisor to the President Jared Kushner is also confirmed to attend.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Sudan'da darbe

Sudan'da darbe

321
Twitter CEO'su Jack Dorsey’in bir günü

Twitter CEO'su Jack Dorsey’in bir günü

164
Kızıltepe belediye binasındaki Türk bayrağı indirildi

Kızıltepe belediye binasındaki Türk bayrağı indirildi

482
AK Parti'nin Ankara'yı kaybetme nedeni araştırıldı

AK Parti'nin Ankara'yı kaybetme nedeni araştırıldı

482
CHP Ankara'da heykel temizliği yaptı

CHP Ankara'da heykel temizliği yaptı

438
Sudan'daki darbede ABD'nin parmağı var

Sudan'daki darbede ABD'nin parmağı var

153
Saadet'in binasında icra işlemi gerçekleşti

Saadet'in binasında icra işlemi gerçekleşti

228
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir