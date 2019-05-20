Turkish and Greek officials to hold talks over Agean Sea disputes

Turkish and Greek defense officials are set to hold talks over issues related to the Aegean Sea in Athens on May 20-25, according to a statement from Turkish Defense Ministry on Monday.

"The Technical meeting between the delegations of the Turkish and Greek Ministries of National Defence, to enhance the cooperation especially in Confidence Building Measures and Code of Conduct in the Aegean Sea, will be held in Athens on 20-25 May 2019," the statement said.

On Saturday, footage released by Turkish security sources showed a Greek assault vessel harassing a Turkish corvette during Turkish military exercise Sea Wolf (Denizkurdu) 2019.

Turkey and Greece have several disputes in the Aegean Sea, including the extent of territorial waters, airspace and continental shelf.