Turkish and Pakistani FMs discuss counter terrorism efforts

Pakistani embassy says, Terrorism should not be linked to any religion, nationality civilization or ethnic group.

AA | 02.06.2019 - 12:42..
Turkish Foreign Minister and Pakistani Foreign Minister officials on Friday gathered in the capital Ankara to discuss the reflection of international terrorism on the regional and global level and how to tackle extremism and radicalism.

THE FIGHT AGAINST TERRORISM ISSUES WAS DISCUSSED

“The two sides reviewed the global and regional threats posed by international terrorism and reiterated their resolve to jointly combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations,” Pakistani embassy in Ankara said in a statement. Noting that a “comprehensive” approach was needed to combat global and regional terrorism, Turkey and Pakistan underlined the importance of addressing the root causes of extremism to effectively battle terrorism.

“It was agreed to explore further avenues of cooperation between the two countries including exchange of best practices in areas such as law enforcement/security, criminal justice and rule of law, countering financing of terrorism and prevention of radicalization,” the statement read.

In addition, Turkey and Pakistan exchanged views on the threat posed by terror group Daesh in the Middle East and other parts of the World.

The Pakistani delegation was led by Ahmad Farooq, director general of counter-terrorism, whereas Turkish delegation was led by Aylin Tashan, director general for research and security.

Furthermore, both countries condemned the “barbaric terrorist attacks” in Sri Lanka and New Zealand and stressed that terrorism “should not be associated with any particular religion, nationality, civilization or ethnic group.”

