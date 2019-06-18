taraftar değil haberciyiz
Turkish and Russian defense chiefs discuss Idlib in phone call

Ankara and Moscow signed a memorandum of understanding calling for the stabilization of the situation in Idlib's de-escalation zone, in which acts of aggression are prohibited.

18.06.2019
Turkish and Russian defense ministers exchanged views Monday in a telephone call on measures needed to ensure peace, stability and a cease-fire in Syria.

“SECURITY ISSUES HAVE BEEN DISCUSSED”

Hulusi Akar and Sergey Shoygu stressed commitments to the Astana and Sochi peace deals, the Turkish Defense Ministry said in a statement. The two ministers also discussed regional security issues.

In September 2018, Turkey and Russia agreed to turn Idlib into a de-militarized zone after a meeting between President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his counterpart Vladimir Putin in Russia's coastal city of Sochi.

Ankara and Moscow signed a memorandum of understanding calling for the stabilization of the situation in Idlib's de-escalation zone, in which acts of aggression are prohibited.

