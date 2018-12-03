taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.2218
Euro
5.9371
Altın
1230.43
Borsa
96444.69
Gram Altın
206.986

Turkish annual inflation falls 4 points in November

Turkey saw a 21.62-percent annual hike in consumer prices in November, the Turkish Statistical Institute TurkStat reported Monday.

AA | 03.12.2018 - 11:34..
  1. Haberler
  2. English

The annual inflation rate fell to 21.6 percent from 25.2 percent in October, the Turkish Statistical Institute in Ankara said on Monday. Inflation was expected at 23.5 percent, according to the average estimate in a survey of 16 economists.

TRANSPORTATION PRICES LEAD THE FALL

The highest price increase on a yearly basis was seen in furnishing and household equipment with 32.73 percent in November. "Miscellaneous goods and services with 27.87 percent, food and non-alcoholic beverages with 25.66 percent, housing with 24.76 percent and recreation and culture with 21.18 percent were the other main groups where high annual increases realized," TurkStat stated.

Last week, an Anadolu Agency survey showed that a group of 16 economists forecast an average annual climb of 22.61 percent in consumer prices.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Gazetecilerden Erdoğan'a: Fransa için endişeli misiniz

Gazetecilerden Erdoğan'a: Fransa için endişeli misiniz

35
Şenol Güneş'in soyunma odasında yaptığı konuşma

Şenol Güneş'in soyunma odasında yaptığı konuşma

20
Erdoğan'dan Kılıçdaroğlu'na Sevim Dağdelen tepkisi

Erdoğan'dan Kılıçdaroğlu'na Sevim Dağdelen tepkisi

79
Aleyna Tilki: Zekamla saçmalıyorum

Aleyna Tilki: Zekamla saçmalıyorum

56
Şehir içinde yer alan AVM’lerin trafiğe etkisi

Şehir içinde yer alan AVM’lerin trafiğe etkisi

98
Enflasyon rakamları açıklandı

Enflasyon rakamları açıklandı

274
Macron'dan Sarı Yelekliler ile görüşün talimatı

Macron'dan Sarı Yelekliler ile görüşün talimatı

18
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir