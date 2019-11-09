taraftar değil haberciyiz
Turkish armed drones exported to Ukraine

Turkish company reached a final agreement on the sale of armed drones with Ukraine.

09.11.2019
A Turkish company has exported six armed drones to Ukraine, the firm announced on Friday.

ACCEPTANCE TESTS COMPLETED

The drones, called Bayraktar TB2, successfully completed all acceptance test procedures, Baykar, the Turkish company, said on Twitter.

After the tests, Baykar, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry and Ukrspecexport -- the Ukrainian state arms trading company -- signed the final sales agreement. Under the agreement, Baykar also sold three ground control station systems along with equipment.

The Bayraktar TB2 has been used by the Turkish Armed Forces and Turkey's Security Directorate since 2015.

The TB2 armed UAV was developed for tactical reconnaissance and surveillance missions and can also carry ammo and do assaults, and has laser target acquisition.

As of this January, the Turkish Armed Forces had a fleet of 75 Bayraktar TB2 platforms.

