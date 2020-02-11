taraftar değil haberciyiz
Turkish Armed Forces launch anti-terror operation

A total of 1440 security personnel including gendarmerie and police as well as village guards and 95 operational team members are taking part in the operation.

AA | 11.02.2020 - 11:47..
Turkey launched its Kapan-6 Zori anti-terror operation to eliminate terrorists in the country's southeast, the Interior Ministry announced Tuesday.

OPERATION KAPAN WAS STARTED TO ELIMINATE TERRORISTS

In order to back earlier such operations in the region, authorities launched Operation Kapan-6 Zori to neutralize terrorists thought to be sheltering in the so-called Zori region in the southeastern provinces of Batman and Diyarbakir, said the ministry in a written statement.

Turkish Armed Forces launch anti-terror operation WATCH

A total of 1440 security personnel including gendarmerie and police as well as village guards and 95 operational team members are taking part in the operation.

Ramping up its fight against terrorists, Turkey launched Operation Kapan last month to eliminate terrorists in the southeastern Mardin province, after completing Operation Kiran across the region against YPG/PKK terrorists.

