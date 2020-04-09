taraftar değil haberciyiz
Turkish Armed Forces take measures against coronavirus

According to the new regulations, Turkish soldiers have to follow a set of precautionary measures against the deadly coronavirus.

Turkish Armed Forces take measures against coronavirus

In a move to prevent the virus from spreading among soldiers and all the personnel, the country's National Defence Ministry set up new regulations.

The medical staff at headquarters regularly take soldiers' temperature as they enter a building.

NO VISITORS ARE ALLOWED

All the other routines from changing of the guards to eating in the restaurant are carried out in accordance with the hygiene and social distancing rules.

Turkish Armed Forces take measures against coronavirus

Previously, the ministry announced that all ceremonies, conferences, short-term meetings, courses, fairs and seminars were also canceled. No visitors are allowed to the headquarters and institutions during this period.

Turkish Armed Forces take measures against coronavirus

The coronavirus has infected 34,109 people in Turkey so far, causing 725 deaths, while 1,582 people have recovered. There has been so far no reported coronavirus case in Turkish army.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Coronavirus pandemic categorized as urgent situations
The government decision comes as novel coronavirus spreads throughout the country.
British gov’t thanks Turkey for sending medical supplies
British Foreign Minister also thanked President Erdoğan for wishes for a speedy recovery to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
Coronavirus isolation tracking project continues in Turkey
Similar contact tracing projects have been developed in various countries as a response to the pandemic.
Spain confirms arrival of ventilators from Turkey
On Friday, speculations rocked Spanish media claiming Turkey "seized and blocked" medical cargo, including 150 respirators purchased by Spain amid coronavirus, intended for Spanish citizens.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
