Turkish Armed Forces take measures against coronavirus

In a move to prevent the virus from spreading among soldiers and all the personnel, the country's National Defence Ministry set up new regulations.

The medical staff at headquarters regularly take soldiers' temperature as they enter a building.

NO VISITORS ARE ALLOWED

All the other routines from changing of the guards to eating in the restaurant are carried out in accordance with the hygiene and social distancing rules.

Previously, the ministry announced that all ceremonies, conferences, short-term meetings, courses, fairs and seminars were also canceled. No visitors are allowed to the headquarters and institutions during this period.

The coronavirus has infected 34,109 people in Turkey so far, causing 725 deaths, while 1,582 people have recovered. There has been so far no reported coronavirus case in Turkish army.