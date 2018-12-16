taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.3641
Euro
6.0663
Altın
1238.91
Borsa
90528.64
Gram Altın
213.74

Turkish army ‘neutralizes’ 20 PKK terrorists in N. Iraq

Turkish jets target terrorists in Zap, Hakurk, and Gara regions of northern Iraq on Dec. 14-15

AA | 16.12.2018 - 10:25..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
Whatsapp ile paylaş

qweqwe

Turkish army "neutralized" a total of 20 PKK terrorists in airstrikes carried out in northern Iraq, the military said on Saturday.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

TURSKIH ARMY ANNOUNCED VIA TWITTER

In a Twitter post, the Turkish General Staff said they conducted the airstrikes that killed 7 terrorists in Zap and Hakurk regions on Dec. 14-15.

The terrorists were plotting the attack on Turkish bases, it said.

It added that shelters and caves belonging to the terror group were also destroyed in the airstrikes.

Turkish Army also neutralized 13 more terrorists in northern Iraq, the defense ministry said Saturday evening.

In a Twitter message, Turkish Defense Ministry said Turkey carried out airstrikes in Gara region killing 13 terrorists and destroying several shelters and caves of the terrorist group.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women and children.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Nimet Abla önündeki piyango kuyruğu hayrete düşürüyor

Nimet Abla önündeki piyango kuyruğu hayrete düşürüyor

375
ABD, Fırat'ın doğusu için Suriyeli muhalifleri tehdit etti

ABD, Fırat'ın doğusu için Suriyeli muhalifleri tehdit etti

86
CHP'liler TBMM'de Bakan Turhan'ı protesto etti

CHP'liler TBMM'de Bakan Turhan'ı protesto etti

106
Rum liderden komik doğalgaz paylaşımı önerisi

Rum liderden komik doğalgaz paylaşımı önerisi

26
ABD İçişleri Bakanı Zinke de görevinden ayrılıyor

ABD İçişleri Bakanı Zinke de görevinden ayrılıyor

11
Nuri Şahin'e Dortmund'da çiçeklerle karşılama

Nuri Şahin'e Dortmund'da çiçeklerle karşılama

17
AB'den Türkiye'yi Suriye konusunda uyarmaya kalktı

AB'den Türkiye'yi Suriye konusunda uyarmaya kalktı

30
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir