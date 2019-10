Turkey's Defense Ministry on Saturday said that Ras al-Ayn neighborhood located east of Euphrates in Syria was taken under control in the scope of Operation Peace Spring.

Turkish Army takes control of Syria’s Ras al-Ayn WATCH

SUCCESSFUL OPERATION

"As part of the successful operations being conducted in the framework of Operation Peace Spring, the town of Ras al-Ayn, located east of the Euphrates, has been brought under control," the ministry announced on Twitter.