Turkish authorities issue travel warning for Iraq

In a statement, the Turkish ministry warned its citizens to avoid crowded places as well.

AA | 26.10.2019 - 09:03..
Turkey issued a travel warning Friday for Turks in Iraq as that country experience anti-government demonstrations.

"BE VIGILANT ABOUT YOUR PERSONAL SECURITY"

"Due to demonstrations ongoing in various provinces of Iraq including the capital Baghdad since Oct. 24, our citizens are advised to refrain from traveling to areas where such events are taking place," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Turkish authorities issue travel warning for Iraq

"It is recommended that our citizens currently in Iraq closely follow warnings issued by the Iraqi authorities, avoid crowded places and be vigilant about their personal security," it added.

Turkish authorities issue travel warning for Iraq

EMERGENCY NUMBERS

The statement included the phone number of the Turkish Consulate’s call center (+90 312 292 29 29) for Turks who wish to contact relatives in Iraq and the phone number (+964,790,190 94 06) and e-mail address ([email protected]) to Turkey's embassy in Baghdad.

Turkish authorities issue travel warning for Iraq

At least 30 people were killed and more than 2,300 others injured during anti-government protests that erupted Friday near Baghdad's fortified Green Zone

Iraqi authorities imposed curfew in Basra, Wasit, Muthanna, Babil, Diwaniya, and Dhi Qar governorates, according to security sources.

