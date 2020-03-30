taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.5261
Euro
7.2316
Altın
1618.36
Borsa
88125.04
Gram Altın
338.7
Bitcoin
41116.5
fuzulev

Turkish authorities limits taxis in 3 provinces

The most effective way to stem the spread of the virus is to reduce social mobility, human contact and to observe social isolation, the ministry’s statement stressed.

AA | 30.03.2020 - 10:07..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Taxis in the three most populous Turkish provinces were restricted as part of measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus, the Interior Ministry said on Sunday.

THE SYSTEM WILL RUN SEQUENTIALLY FOR THE FOLLOWING DAYS

Taxis whose last number of their license plates is odd will be allowed to operate from 12.01 a.m. Monday for the next 24 hours, said a circular by the ministry, adding mobility of taxis whose last number of their license plates is even will be allowed for the same duration next day.

Turkish authorities limits taxis in 3 provinces

The ministry added that the system will run sequentially for the following days.

Turkish authorities limits taxis in 3 provinces

İlginizi Çekebilir
Turkey's death toll from coronavirus rises to 131
Country registers 1,815 new cases in the past 24 hours.
Turkish citizens follow the stay-at-home instructions
Under the measures announced on March 21, Turkish citizens who are older than 65 or suffer from chronic illnesses are restricted from leaving home or walking in open areas such as parks and gardens.
Turkish security forces help elderly amid coronavirus
The Interior Ministry said last week that citizens older than 65 and those suffering chronic illnesses will be restricted from leaving their homes amid coronavirus measures.
Legendary Turkish goalkeeper tests positive for coronavirus
Rüştü Reçber had 124 international appearances for Turkey and helped his team to a third-place finish at the 2002 FIFA World Cup co-hosted by South Korea and Japan.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Trump: 100-200 bin insan ölürse, iyi iş çıkarmışızdır
Trump: 100-200 bin insan ölürse, iyi iş çıkarmışızdır
87
Sağlık Bakanı Koca: Veriler, anlık gerçek verilerdir
Sağlık Bakanı Koca: Veriler, anlık gerçek verilerdir
180
Moskova’da koronavirüs nedeniyle sokağa çıkma yasağı
Moskova’da koronavirüs nedeniyle sokağa çıkma yasağı
132
Yusuf Yazıcı, ihtiyaç sahiplerine gıda yardımı yaptı
Yusuf Yazıcı, ihtiyaç sahiplerine gıda yardımı yaptı
74
Dünya borsaları, alınan tedbirlerle toparlanmaya başladı
Dünya borsaları, alınan tedbirlerle toparlanmaya başladı
23
Kurallara uymayan illere karantina uyarısı
Kurallara uymayan illere karantina uyarısı
91
Koronavirüs uyarısına aldırmayıp halı saha maçı yaptılar
Koronavirüs uyarısına aldırmayıp halı saha maçı yaptılar
16
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir