Turkish authorities limits taxis in 3 provinces

Taxis in the three most populous Turkish provinces were restricted as part of measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus, the Interior Ministry said on Sunday.

THE SYSTEM WILL RUN SEQUENTIALLY FOR THE FOLLOWING DAYS

Taxis whose last number of their license plates is odd will be allowed to operate from 12.01 a.m. Monday for the next 24 hours, said a circular by the ministry, adding mobility of taxis whose last number of their license plates is even will be allowed for the same duration next day.

The ministry added that the system will run sequentially for the following days.