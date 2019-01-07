taraftar değil haberciyiz
Turkish auto market aims over $32B exports in 2019

Turkish automotive sector broke the record in 2018 with $31.6 billion, business association head says.

AA | 07.01.2019 - 13:43..
Turkey's automotive industry exports will exceed $32 billion in 2019, head of Uludag Automotive Industry Exporters' Association (OIB) said.

"As the automotive industry, we are aiming to overcome all difficulties and to close this year with an increase in exports. In this direction, we set our export target in 2019 to be $32 billion,” Baran Çelik, the chief executive officer of OIB, said in a statement.

Çelik said that Turkish automotive sector's exports reached $31.6 billion in 2018 with an increase of 11 percent compared to 2017, noting that Turkey left behind another year full of records. "Last year, we achieved an export average of $2.63 billion on a monthly basis," he added.

