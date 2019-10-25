Turkish basketball player to extend contract with NBA team

Turkish national basketball player Cedi Osman and Cleveland Cavaliers reached an agreement for a four-year contract extension, an NBA insider has said.

$31 MILLION CONTRACT

"Cedi Osman has agreed to a four-year, $31 million contract extension with the Cavaliers," said NBA insider Marc Stein on Twitter late Thursday. ESPN's sports writer Bobby Marks also said Osman will earn $8.6 million for first year, to drop each season.

Retired NBA star Dwyane Wade and Dallas Mavericks' star guard Luka Doncic congratulated Turkish forward on Twitter for his new contract.

The 24-year-old forward averaged 13 points and 4.7 rebounds per game for Cavaliers last season.