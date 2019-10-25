taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.765
Euro
6.4125
Altın
1504.75
Borsa
100227.99
Gram Altın
279.098
Bitcoin
43169

Turkish basketball player to extend contract with NBA team

Cavaliers’ officials announced that they will extend Cedi Osman's contract for more 4 years.

AA | 25.10.2019 - 12:52..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş
Turkish basketball player to extend contract with NBA team

Turkish national basketball player Cedi Osman and Cleveland Cavaliers reached an agreement for a four-year contract extension, an NBA insider has said.

$31 MILLION CONTRACT

"Cedi Osman has agreed to a four-year, $31 million contract extension with the Cavaliers," said NBA insider Marc Stein on Twitter late Thursday. ESPN's sports writer Bobby Marks also said Osman will earn $8.6 million for first year, to drop each season.

Turkish basketball player to extend contract with NBA team

Retired NBA star Dwyane Wade and Dallas Mavericks' star guard Luka Doncic congratulated Turkish forward on Twitter for his new contract.

The 24-year-old forward averaged 13 points and 4.7 rebounds per game for Cavaliers last season.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Şeyma Subaşı'dan bir açıklama daha

Şeyma Subaşı'dan bir açıklama daha

242
Saygıyı ayaklar altına alan öğrenci ve öğretmen

Saygıyı ayaklar altına alan öğrenci ve öğretmen

264
Ön sıraya geçmek için Özlem Çerçioğlu'na omuz atan siyasi

Ön sıraya geçmek için Özlem Çerçioğlu'na omuz atan siyasi

195
ABD Savunma Bakanı: Türkiye bizi zor durumda bıraktı

ABD Savunma Bakanı: Türkiye bizi zor durumda bıraktı

126
Çiftlik Bank'tan sonra Kazbank çıktı

Çiftlik Bank'tan sonra Kazbank çıktı

304
ABD'de Demoktratların seçimini Joe Biden önde götürüyor

ABD'de Demoktratların seçimini Joe Biden önde götürüyor

54
Twitter, terörist Mazlum Abdi'ye mavi tik verdi

Twitter, terörist Mazlum Abdi'ye mavi tik verdi

116
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir