Turkish brands to reach over 5,000 shops abroad

Turkish brands, which have 4,396 shops in 125 countries, continue to open an average of two new shops abroad daily, head of the United Brands Association (BMD) said.

"I believe they will continue to open shops rapidly and reach around 5,000 shops abroad in the second half of 2019," Sinan Oncel told Anadolu Agency. He added, in other words, Turkish brands will double the number of their shops abroad in 3 years.

MAIN DESTINATION FOR TURKISH BRANDS

Russia is the main destination for Turkish brands with 636 shops, and it is followed by Kazakhstan with 320 shops and Saudi Arabia with 293 shops, he stressed.

Romania, Iraq, Ukraine, Azerbaijan, Iran, Morocco and Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus are other top destinations for Turkish brands, he noted.

Turkish government's program -- named Turquality -- supports firms, which aim to become international brands, with cost incentives for branding, education, advertising, and consultancy.