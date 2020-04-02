Turkish citizens donate $82.4 million to combat corona

Turkey has collected 552.5 million Turkish liras ($82.4 million) so far as part of a National Solidarity Campaign to aid the fight against the novel coronavirus, according to its official website.

ERDOĞAN DONATED 7 MONTHS OF HIS SALARY

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan launched a National Solidarity Campaign on Monday to aid the fight against the novel coronavirus, donating seven months of his salary to the initiative.

He underlined that the aim of the campaign would be to provide additional support to low-income workers who are suffering financially due to measures taken against the spread of the disease.

A total of 277 people in Turkey have died from the coronavirus, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced in a press conference.