taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.6681
Euro
7.3075
Altın
1585.51
Borsa
89085.13
Gram Altın
340.217
Bitcoin
43304.26

Turkish citizens donate $82.4 million to combat corona

Earlier this week, President Erdoğan launched National Solidarity Campaign to aid fight against the disease.

AA |
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Turkish citizens donate $82.4 million to combat corona

Turkey has collected 552.5 million Turkish liras ($82.4 million) so far as part of a National Solidarity Campaign to aid the fight against the novel coronavirus, according to its official website.

ERDOĞAN DONATED 7 MONTHS OF HIS SALARY

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan launched a National Solidarity Campaign on Monday to aid the fight against the novel coronavirus, donating seven months of his salary to the initiative.

Turkish citizens donate $82.4 million to combat corona

He underlined that the aim of the campaign would be to provide additional support to low-income workers who are suffering financially due to measures taken against the spread of the disease.

Turkish citizens donate $82.4 million to combat corona

A total of 277 people in Turkey have died from the coronavirus, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced in a press conference.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Italy expresses gratitude to Turkey for medical aid
Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio thanked Turkish people for solidarity in combating coronavirus.
Total death toll rises to 277, Turkish minister says
Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced that 601 medical staff tested positive for coronavirus.
Turkey’s medical aid plane lands in Spain
Turkish military aircraft arrived in Spain on Wednesday due to bring medical aid to the virus-hit country.
President Erdoğan chairs online meeting of district heads
Turkish President expressed the importance of the country’s strong healthcare system.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Çilingiroğlu: Siz Türkiye'desiniz çok şanslısınız
Çilingiroğlu: Siz Türkiye'desiniz çok şanslısınız
598
Tat duyusu değişen genç koronavirüs kaptığını anladı
Tat duyusu değişen genç koronavirüs kaptığını anladı
23
İsrail Sağlık Bakanında koronavirüs tespit edildi
İsrail Sağlık Bakanında koronavirüs tespit edildi
145
Fransa'nın sipariş ettiği maskeleri ABD kaptı
Fransa'nın sipariş ettiği maskeleri ABD kaptı
60
ABD’de koronavirüs vakaları 200 bini aştı
ABD’de koronavirüs vakaları 200 bini aştı
17
Bitlis'te 3 köy ve 9 bina karantinaya alındı
Bitlis'te 3 köy ve 9 bina karantinaya alındı
4
Milli Dayanışma Kampanyası'nda 552 milyon lira toplandı
Milli Dayanışma Kampanyası'nda 552 milyon lira toplandı
66
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir