Turkish citizens follow the stay-at-home instructions

As the restrictions to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus have kept millions of people at home Turkish cities have been silenced amid the coronavirus outbreak.

THE COUNTRY ALSO HALTED ALL INTERCITY TRAVELS

Since the first case was confirmed the country advised people to stay at home to stem the spread of novel coronavirus outbreak. Many outdoor activities such as picnics, fishing, sports and walking were prohibited by the Ministry of the Interior in Turkey's provinces and districts.

Turkey falls into silence due to coronavirus WATCH

Usually crowded Turkish metropolitan cities including capital Ankara, Kayseri, Diyarbakir complied with the restrictions.

The picturesque Oludeniz beach of Fethiye district in Turkey’s Mugla province which is one of the major attractions of the country was empty due to coronavirus fears.