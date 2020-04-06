taraftar değil haberciyiz
Turkish citizens going home after quarantine

Students, drivers, and workers were among the group released after their test results for coronavirus came negative.

Turkish citizens going home after quarantine

A total of 631 people have been released from quarantine after spending two weeks in student dormitories in western Turkey.

They came to Turkey on March 23 and had been staying at three dormitories in Sakarya, a province on the Black Sea, some 157 kilometers (98 miles) east of Istanbul.

27,000 CASES CONFIRMED IN TURKEY

Huseyin Kaskas, a provincial manager for Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD), said that 1,885 Turkish citizens had been brought to Sakarya since March 23.

Turkish citizens going home after quarantine

The people released from quarantine are being sent to their homes throughout Turkey free of charge, Kaskas said. “We will be sending home 658 people tomorrow, and 211 more on April 8, and 269 on April 9,” he added.

Turkish citizens going home after quarantine

A student Turkey brought home from Dublin, expressed gratitude to the employees who worked during the quarantine to supply them with food, books, as well as sports equipment

As of Sunday, Turkey has reported more than 27,000 coronavirus cases, and the death toll stands at 574.

