Turkish citizens to be evacuated from Wuhan over outbreak

Several countries worldwide have been evacuating its citizens out of China's Wuhan since Monday.

REUTERS | 29.01.2020 - 16:58..
Turkey will evacuate 32 citizens and their families from China’s Wuhan, at the epicenter of a new virus outbreak, in the coming days, the country’s ambassador to China said on Wednesday as the death toll rose to 132.

"WE ARE IN TOUCH WITH ALL OUR CITIZENS"

The World Health Organization (WHO) has said it is confident in China’s ability to contain the coronavirus, but concerns are mounting as its health authorities said the number of confirmed cases had jumped by 1,459 to 5,974.

The United States and Japan flew its citizens out of Wuhan on Wednesday.

Footage reveals ‘ghost town’ Wuhan WATCH

Speaking to broadcaster NTV, Ambassador Emin Onen said Turkey had made the necessary applications to Chinese officials to evacuate the 32 citizens, adding that none of them had been diagnosed with the virus.

“We are in touch with all our citizens,” Onen said. “We will bring them back as soon as possible...with a medical or similarly-equipped plane. There will be certain quarantine conditions when they land in Turkey.”

The government has said there are no known cases of the virus in Turkey and authorities are using thermal cameras at airports and other measures.

