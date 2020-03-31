Turkish Coast Guards rescues asylum seekers

The Turkish Coast Guard rescued nine asylum seekers in the Aegean Sea pushed back by Greece, Turkish security sources announced on Tuesday.

THREE CHILDREN AMONG THE ASYLUM SEEKERS

A boat carrying nine Syrian nationals, including three children, was pushed back towards Turkey by the Greek Coast Guard off the coast of Aydin in southwest Turkey, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Turkey currently hosts over 3.7 million Syrians, making it the world's top refugee-hosting country.