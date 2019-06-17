Turkish college students dominate in NASA competition

Turkish universities dominated in world’s most prestigious model satellite competition organized by the American Astronomical Society (AAS) in collaboration with NASA.

ITU TEAM CAME FIRST

Istanbul Technical University's (ITU) APIS team came in first and Grizu-263 Space team of Zonguldak Bulent Ecevit University (ZBEU) ranked second in CanSat competition held in the US's state of Texas.

Aykut Üçtepe, research and development head of ITU’s champion APIS team said that Turkish university attached great importance to the international competitions and he was proud to represent the country.

“It was a high time that we came in first,” Üçtepe said, adding his team previously joined the competition for four times and performed well. “In comparison with the previous years, we set out with a more determined crew,” he said. Üçtepe underlined that the team faced a number of crises before arriving at the competition, as they had lost a satellite before the launch of the competition and they had to create another one all over again.

7 OTHERS WERE PLACED IN THE TOP 20

In addition, other Turkish universities have performed well in the prestigious competition, Cankaya University and the Istanbul Gedik University gained a place in the top ten, coming in fifth and seventh respectively.

The Middle East Technical University, Baskent University, Istanbul Sehir University, Gebze Technical University, and Istanbul Medeniyet University were placed in the top 20.