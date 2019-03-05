taraftar değil haberciyiz
Turkish court remands 2 in custody over Istanbul fire

Five-story building fire killed 4, injured another on Sunday.

AA | 05.03.2019 - 10:45..
Two suspects remanded in custody on Monday in connection with an Istanbul fire leaving four dead and one injured.One of the suspects, Özkan E., 26, was arrested in the southern province of Hatay some 800 kilometers (about 500 miles) from Istanbul as part of the investigation into Sunday’s fire in a five-story building in Istanbul’s historic Beyoğlu district.After he was brought back to Istanbul, the suspect’s uncle Yusuf E. was also arrested by security forces.

Turkish court remands 2 in custody over Istanbul fire

HE HAS GOT MAD HIS FRIENDS, SET THE HOUSE ON FIRE

Özkan confessed his crime in his testimony and said he set the house on fire after having problems with his flatmate Ramazan D.The suspects were referred to an Istanbul court, which remanded them in custody.

