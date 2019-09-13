taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.6767
Euro
6.3047
Altın
1505.7
Borsa
102597.16
Gram Altın
275.346
Bitcoin
58672.65

Turkish current account sees $1.2B surplus in July

The development is mainly attributable to a $2.4 billion decrease in the goods item.

AA | 13.09.2019 - 11:12..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Turkey's current account balance posted a $1.2 billion surplus this July, improving from a $2.2 billion deficit in July 2018, the country's Central Bank announced Friday.

FIGURE IMPROVES FROM $2.2B DEFICIT IN SAME MONTH LAST YEAR

The country's 12-month rolling surplus totaled $2.37 billion, according to Central Bank of Turkey (CBRT) data.

Turkish current account sees $1.2B surplus in July

"This development in the current account is mainly attributable to a $2.4 billion decrease in the goods item recording net outflow of $2.5 billion, as well as a $959 million increase in services inflow to $4.3 billion," the bank said.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Ahmet Davutoğlu, AK Parti'den istifa etti

Ahmet Davutoğlu, AK Parti'den istifa etti

262
Erdoğan'ın talimatıyla İzmir'in sorunları çözülüyor

Erdoğan'ın talimatıyla İzmir'in sorunları çözülüyor

131
HDP'li Leyla Güven'den savaş tehdidi

HDP'li Leyla Güven'den savaş tehdidi

583
G.Saray'dan Başakşehir'e: Daha yeterli tarihiniz yok

G.Saray'dan Başakşehir'e: Daha yeterli tarihiniz yok

99
Abdülkadir Ömür doktor kurbanı oldu

Abdülkadir Ömür doktor kurbanı oldu

30
Haber kanalları Davutoğlu'nun istifasını canlı veremedi

Haber kanalları Davutoğlu'nun istifasını canlı veremedi

350
15 Temmuz gazisi evinin balkonunda kendi uçağını yapıyor

15 Temmuz gazisi evinin balkonunda kendi uçağını yapıyor

362
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir