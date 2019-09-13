Turkish current account sees $1.2B surplus in July

Turkey's current account balance posted a $1.2 billion surplus this July, improving from a $2.2 billion deficit in July 2018, the country's Central Bank announced Friday.

The country's 12-month rolling surplus totaled $2.37 billion, according to Central Bank of Turkey (CBRT) data.

"This development in the current account is mainly attributable to a $2.4 billion decrease in the goods item recording net outflow of $2.5 billion, as well as a $959 million increase in services inflow to $4.3 billion," the bank said.