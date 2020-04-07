Turkish Cyprus confirms 3rd death from coronavirus

The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) confirmed on Tuesday the third death in the country due to the novel coronavirus.

PARTIAL CURFEW HAD BEEN ANNOUNCED

A 74-year-old TRNC citizen succumbed to the virus in Lefkosa, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

On March 10, the first coronavirus case in the TRNC was diagnosed in a German female tourist.

As of March 23, partial curfew in the TRNC entered into force.

TRNC has conducted over 3,100 COVID-19 tests and there are a total of 92 cases in the country.