Turkish defence minister warns Syrian regime

Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said any attack on Turkish observation posts would be retaliated.

AA | 19.02.2020 - 15:25..
Turkey expects parties in Syria’s northwestern Idlib province to conform to their commitments under the Sochi deal with Russia, the country's defense minister said on Wednesday.

"HUMANITARIAN ASPECT SHOULD BE CONSIDERED"

“Withdrawing from our observation posts [in Idlib] is out of question,” Hulusi Akar told reporters before attending his Justice and Development (AK) Party’s parliamentary group meeting in the capital Ankara.

"We expect the parties [in Idlib] to rapidly comply with their commitments under the Sochi deal such that a cease-fire could be achieved and bloodshed can be stopped," he said. "We have complied and we expect the other parties to do the same."

Akar said the situation in Idlib had a military, security and defense dimension, adding that “the humanitarian aspect” should be considered as well.

"Millions of people there have left their homes. Children, women and the elderly... they are trying to survive under the rain and snow, in difficult weather conditions,” the minister said, adding that Turkey extended a helping hand to those in Idlib through its military and welfare organizations.

